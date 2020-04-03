Dire Irish central bank forecasts a possible scenario - minister

DUBLIN, April 3 (Reuters) - An Irish Central Bank estimate that gross domestic product could fall by 8.3% this year is in line with the possible scenarios the government is looking at, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Friday.

Donohoe said that while it was very possible that parts of the economy - as Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday - could roar back into life, other parts may continue to struggle if difficulties in export markets remain.

“Because the effect of COVID-19 is so big in so many big countries, it will become even more important to look at ways in which we can support exporting companies who can sell goods and services into those really big markets,” Donohoe told national broadcaster RTE. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)