Irish fin min says on track to meet 2017 fiscal targets

DUBLIN, July 4 (Reuters) - Ireland is on track to hit its fiscal targets for the year, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Tuesday after his department announced a fiscal surplus for the first six months of the year.

Ireland collected slightly less tax than expected in the first half of the year, but expenditure was also lower than planned.

"At the mid-point of the year the healthy tax performance is now largely on target, while expenditure remains within expectations," Donohoe said in a statement. "This means that we are currently on track to meet our fiscal targets for 2017."