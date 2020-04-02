Foregone Irish tax, virus rescue package to top 16 bln euros - minister

DUBLIN, April 2 (Reuters) - The economic cost of the coronavirus crisis for Ireland through fiscal supports and foregone tax revenue will likely be over 16 billion euros, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe estimated on Thursday.

“I believe the expenditure consequences as a result of decisions that are already taken will definitely be in the vicinity of a figure like that (8 billion euros), potentially higher the longer this public health emergency continues for,” Donohoe told a news conference.

“I should indicate though that we believe that the tax revenue that will be foregone as a result of economic activity going down is likely to be ahead of that figure and the cumulative cost of where we will be will be high.” (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Toby Chopra)