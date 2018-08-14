Cooling Dublin market slows rapid Irish house price growth

DUBLIN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Irish residential property prices grew 12 percent in the year to June, data showed on Wednesday, the slowest annual increase in five months as prices in Dublin failed to register double digit growth for the first time in over a year.

A sharp recovery that began five years ago showed signs of stabilising before Dublin led a further acceleration last year amid tight supply. Prices in the capital rose 9 percent year-on-year in June compared to 10.9 percent a month earlier.

Annual price growth outside Dublin hit a three-year high of 15.2 percent as prices across the country rose 1.1 percent on the month. National prices are now 19.5 percent below the peak hit at the height of a property bubble a decade ago. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Janet Lawrence)