FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 14, 2018 / 10:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Cooling Dublin market slows rapid Irish house price growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Irish residential property prices grew 12 percent in the year to June, data showed on Wednesday, the slowest annual increase in five months as prices in Dublin failed to register double digit growth for the first time in over a year.

A sharp recovery that began five years ago showed signs of stabilising before Dublin led a further acceleration last year amid tight supply. Prices in the capital rose 9 percent year-on-year in June compared to 10.9 percent a month earlier.

Annual price growth outside Dublin hit a three-year high of 15.2 percent as prices across the country rose 1.1 percent on the month. National prices are now 19.5 percent below the peak hit at the height of a property bubble a decade ago. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.