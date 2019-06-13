Financials
Irish annual house price growth cooled to 3.1% in April

DUBLIN, June 13 (Reuters) - Irish annual house price growth cooled further in April to 3.1% compared to 3.8% a month earlier, data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed on Thursday.

A spectacular housing bust saw house prices in Ireland fall by more than 50% from their 2007 peak, but after six years of growth, they are now 18.5% below that peak. Prices in Dublin, where the recovery began, rose by 0.5% in the year to April, with no change in house prices and apartments up 2.2%.

Inflation across the economy was muted last month, however, with separate CSO data showing consumer prices increased by 1% in the year to May, down from 1.7% in the previous month when consumer prices raced ahead having barely grown since 2012. (Reporting by Graham Fahy; editing by Padraic Halpin)

