March 14, 2018 / 11:20 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Irish annual house price growth highest in 33 months in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 14 (Reuters) - Irish house prices grew 12.5 percent in the year to January, the highest annual growth rate since early 2015, data showed on Wednesday.

A sharp recovery in prices that began in Ireland five years ago showed some signs of stabilising in 2016 before accelerating again last year. Average prices are still below a peak hit during a property bubble a decade ago.

On the month, house prices rose by 0.9 percent, after a 0.6 percent rise in December. Growth over the last three months was 2.3 percent, the second slowest pace by that measure in six months. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by John Stonestreet)

