Irish house price growth stabilises in October

DUBLIN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Irish annual residential property price growth stabilised in October, data showed on Tuesday, as prices rose by 8.4 percent year-on-year compared to a revised 8.5 percent a month earlier.

A sharp recovery in house prices that began five years ago and accelerated again last year amid tight supply has begun to cool since annual growth rose above 13 percent in April as prospective buyers’ affordability is stretched.

Annual price growth in Dublin also showed signs of steadying at 6.3 percent versus 6.4 percent in September while price rises outside the capital remained at 10.6 percent. National prices are now 17.6 percent below the peak hit at the height of a property bubble just over a decade ago. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)