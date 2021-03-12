Irish house prices grew strongly again in January

DUBLIN, March 12 (Reuters) - Irish residential property prices rose at a sharp annual rate for the second successive month in January, up 2.6% year-on-year, as the effects of the initial COVID-19 lockdown wore off and a long-standing lack of supply remained.

House prices increased by 2.2% year-on-year in December and were last above 2% in mid-2019. The pandemic halted seven years of unbroken price growth briefly last year.

Prices rose by 1.1% in the year to January in Dublin - only the fourth time they have increased on an annual basis in the capital since July 2019 - and were 4% higher across the rest of the country. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)