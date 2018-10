DUBLIN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Irish house prices grew 8.6 percent in the year to August, the slowest pace in 22 months, data showed on Tuesday.

Prices rose by 0.3 percent month-on-month in August, down from growth of 0.7 percent in July, the Central Statistics Office said.

Prices have increased by 81.1 percent since hitting a post-crisis low in 2013, fuelling a housing problem that has become a major political issue. (Reporting by Graham Fahy; Editing by Conor Humphries)