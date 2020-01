DUBLIN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Irish residential property prices posted annual growth of 1.4% in November, the fastest growth in three months, but down sharply from growth of 7.2% a year ago, data showed on Wednesday.

House prices have stabilised over the last year having shot up for five years following a crash just over a decade ago. Prices remain 16.8% below the 2007 peak nationally, the Central Statistics Office said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Catherine Evans)