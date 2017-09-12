Irish house prices post fastest monthly rise in three years

DUBLIN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Irish residential property inflation posted its fastest monthly rise in three years in July, as a lack of supply combined with surging demand helped to push prices up 3 percent, data showed on Tuesday.

Annual price growth hit a two-year high of 12.3 percent, up from 7.1 percent a year ago, as prices were also buoyed by an easing of lending rules, a new government subsidy for first-time buyers and continued strong economic growth.

Nationally, prices are 28 percent below the peak they hit a decade ago at the height of the property bubble. They have increased 60 percent on average from a 2013 low.