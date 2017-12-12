FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish monthly house price growth cools to 6-month low
Bitcoin futures suggest breakneck rise in price to slow
Future of Money
Bitcoin futures suggest breakneck rise in price to slow
U.S. transit agencies cautious on electric buses
Energy & Environment
U.S. transit agencies cautious on electric buses
The write stuff: lessons from author James Patterson
Life lessons
The write stuff: lessons from author James Patterson
December 12, 2017 / 11:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Irish monthly house price growth cools to 6-month low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Irish monthly residential property inflation cooled to a six-month low of 0.5 percent in October, down from an average of 1.7 percent in the previous five months, data showed on Tuesday.

A recovery in prices that began in 2013 has accelerated sharply across the country this year with prices climbing 12.1 percent in the year to the end of October as a long-standing lack of supply combined with surging demand. Prices are now 24 percent below the peak hit at the height of a property bubble a decade ago. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Peter Graff)

