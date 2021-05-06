Lockdown hit to Irish housebuilding not as bad as feared

DUBLIN, May 6 (Reuters) - The number of new homes built in Ireland in the first quarter when most building sites were shut fell by 20% year-on-year, data showed on Thursday, though analysts said 2021 output should still be in line with last year.

House completions fell by 1.9% to 20,700 in 2020, well below the 30,000 to 35,000 needed annually to meet demand but avoiding the collapse the government feared when it completely closed the sector for more than two months.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said this week that the number could fall to between 12,000 and 14,000 this year with only the building of social homes allowed until last month to slow the spread of a third wave of COVID-19.

However almost 4,000 homes were built from January to March despite the restrictions, which Davy Stockbrokers Chief Economist Conall MacCoille said was exactly in line with his forecasts for 21,000 in total to be built this year.

Goodbody Stockbrokers chief economist Dermot O’Leary said the broker had recently increased its forecast for completions to 21,000 and that the first quarter figures were also in line with that revised estimate.

“Given that the sector was locked down for the entire quarter, this is not a bad result, which suggests that the definition of “essential” within the COVID restrictions was stretched by some,” O’Leary said in a note.

A decade-long scarcity of supply in Ireland following the bursting of a property bubble led to a rapid rise in the cost of a home, particularly rents. House prices have begun to pick up again and grew 3% year-on-year in February. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)