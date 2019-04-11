Irish annual inflation above 1 percent for first time since 2013

DUBLIN, April 11 (Reuters) - Irish inflation rose above 1 percent for the first time in six years in March, data showed on Thursday, the first sign of some broader consumer price growth in the European Union’s best performing economy.

Consumer prices, which have been broadly flat since 2012, grew 1.1 percent year-on-year, the Central Statistics Office said, with additional energy costs helping boost the index to the highest annual level since February 2013. Prices were 0.8 percent higher month-on-month.

Separate CSO data showed Irish annual house price growth cooled further in February to 4.3 percent compared with a rate almost three times that a year ago as prices in Dublin rose by 1.4 percent, the slowest pace since late 2012.