Irish annual inflation growth slows a touch, up on the month

DUBLIN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Irish annual inflation slowed a touch to 0.7 percent in August but a month-on-month rise of 0.3 percent saw consumer prices grow for a fourth successive month for the first time in over two years, data showed on Thursday.

Inflation has remained broadly flat in Ireland since 2012, most recently held back by the Brexit-triggered decline in the value of sterling against the euro that has made the economy’s large proportion of British imports cheaper.

Consumer prices had risen at their fastest annual pace in more than a year in July as higher energy costs pushed inflation to 0.8 percent, the Central Statistics Office said. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)