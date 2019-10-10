Financials
October 10, 2019 / 10:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Irish annual inflation ticks up, house prices inflation dips

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Ireland’s annual inflation rate rose to 0.9% in September from 0.7% in August, data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed on Thursday.

Inflation rose above 1% for the first time in six years in March, prices having barely budged in the intervening period even as the economy grew rapidly. Inflation slipped back below 1% in the past three months and also fell 0.2% month-on-month in September.

House prices shot up from 2013 to 2018 following a severe property crash just over a decade ago. They have risen at more sustainable levels this year, and in August prices in Dublin fell year on year for the second month in a row, dropping 0.3%.

Nationwide, residential property prices rose 2.0% in August, down from 2.3% in July, the CSO also said on Thursday. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; ; editing by John Stonestreet)

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; ; editing by John Stonestreet
