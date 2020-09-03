Irish finance minister: tax receipts indicate growing economic momentum

DUBLIN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Recent tax receipts indicate that momentum is building in the Irish economy after a hit to growth from the COVID-19 pandemic, finance minister Paschal Donohoe said on Thursday.

“The tax receipts across June, July and August, particularly in relation to income tax has meant now that our tax receipts are holding up quite well,” Donohoe told reporters.

“In terms of what that says about our economy, it does indicate to me that momentum is building within our economy. September is always a very, very significant month in terms of tax receipts and is the final piece of the jigsaw before we make a call about what our tax collection is going to be for the year and the impact it’s going to have on the following year’s budget.”