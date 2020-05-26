Irish bad bank NAMA reverts to state ownership after final investor payment

DUBLIN, May 26 (Reuters) - Ireland’s state-run “bad bank” NAMA on Tuesday said it had reverted to full state ownership following the final payment to an external creditor, setting the stage for it to repay the first half of its estimated 4 billion euro ($4.38 billion)surplus to the state.

NAMA said in a statement that a 56 million euro payment had eliminated its final outstanding investor obligation, increasing the state’s ownership of the special purpose vehicle that owns it from 49% to 100%.

“Today’s transaction paves the way for NAMA to transfer the first 2 billion euros of its surplus to the Exchequer, as ... the NAMA Group is now wholly owned by the Minister for Finance,” the statement said.