Irish annual house price growth cools further in December

DUBLIN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Irish annual residential property price growth eased to a fresh 2-1/2 year low in December with prices growing by 6.5 percent, down from a growth rate of 7.2 percent in November and 12 percent a year ago.

Residential property prices growth in Dublin of 3.8 percent was outstripped by growth of 9.6 percent in the rest of the country during the period.

A housing bust saw house prices in Ireland fall by more than 50 percent from their 2007 peak, but after six years of growth, they are now just 18 percent below their peak. (Reporting by Conor Humphries Editing by Gareth Jones)