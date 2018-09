DUBLIN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Irish residential property prices posted their slowest annual growth rate in over a year in July, rising 10.4 percent compared with a three-year high of 13.3 percent in April, statistics showed on Tuesday.

Property prices in Dublin were up 7.2 percent and in the rest of the country they rose 13.7 percent.

National property prices are 18.8 percent below the peak hit during a bubble a decade ago.