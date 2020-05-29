Consumer Goods and Retail
May 29, 2020 / 10:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ireland's April retail sales plunge 43.3% yr/yr

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 29 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales in April plunged 43.3% year on year, according to data on Friday that captured the full coronavirus-related shutdown of the economy throughout the month.

Volumes were down 35.4% month on month, reflecting the fact that the gradual shutdown of the economy began in mid-March.

The only sectors to show a volume increase between March and April were food, beverages and tobacco sales in specialised stores and supermarkets, the Central Statistics Office said.

The biggest monthly falls were a 84% drop in furniture and lighting sales, a 77% fall in bar trade and a 74% decline in clothing, footwear and textiles.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar raised the prospect of a faster reopening of the economy on Wednesday if coronavirus infections remain low. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)

