DUBLIN, July 26 (Reuters) - Irish annual retail sales growth slowed to a five-month low in June, growing by just 0.1 percent, data from the central statistics office showed on Friday.

When volatile car sales are excluded, retail sales posted annual growth of 1.7 percent, the lowest rate since November last year and down from annual growth of 7.8 percent in March. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams)