Irish annual retail sales up 2 percent, far higher excluding cars

DUBLIN, March 28 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales volumes were 2 percent higher in February than in the same month last year, data showed on Wednesday, as a Brexit-related fall in new car sales weighed on the index in the early months for the second successive year.

Retail sales have grown strongly in Ireland in recent years but were slightly subdued last year due to a fall in new car sales as a result of some motorists preferring to import cars from Britain due to a fall in the value of sterling.

New car sales have fallen a further 2.4 percent so far this year. Excluding them from the index, “core” retail sales volumes were up 6.3 percent on the year, the second highest level in seven months, the central statistics office data showed. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)