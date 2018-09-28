FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 10:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Irish monthly retail sales slip in August, up 2.6 percent annually

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales posted annual growth of 2.6 percent in August but were 3.3 percent lower month-on-month, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.

Excluding volatile car sales, “core” retail sales volumes grew by 0.8 percent compared to the previous month to stand 4 percent higher on the year.

The monthly fall in the headline figure was driven by a fall in motor trade, which was down 3.9 percent in August after a spike in July due to a customer rush to buy cars with the latest registrations.

Reporting by Graham Fahy, editing by Padraic Halpin

