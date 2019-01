DUBLIN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales volumes decreased 0.4 percent in December to leave the annual growth rate at 3.7 percent, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.

Excluding volatile car sales, “core” value of retail sales increased by 0.3 percent compared with the previous month to stand 3.5 percent higher on the year. (Reporting by Graham Fahyl Editing by Alison Williams)