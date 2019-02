DUBLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales volumes in January posted their weakest annual growth since March due to weak motor car sales, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

Retail sales posted annual growth of 1.2 percent in January, down from 3.2 percent in December, the data showed. Excluding volatile car sales, core retail sales volumes posted an annual increase of 4 percent, up from growth of 3.8 percent in December. (Reporting by Conor Humphries)