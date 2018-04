DUBLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales volumes posted their sharpest monthly fall in seven months in March with a 2.2 percent decline, the Central Statistics Office said on Friday.

Retail sales volumes in March were 2.8 percent below the same month last year, the data showed. But if volatile car sales are excluded, retail sales were 2.3 percent above their levels in March 2017, the data showed. (Reporting by Conor Humphries Editing by Gareth Jones)