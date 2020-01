DUBLIN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales volumes increased by 5.8% year-on-year in December from annual growth of 1.4% in November, the Central Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

Retail sales volumes were 3.6% higher in December when compared with November, the data showed, with sales of food, beverages and tobacco showing the largest increase. (Reporting by Graham Fahy; Editing by Alison Williams)