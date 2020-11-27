Irish retail sales rose 8.1% year-on-year in October even as shops shut

DUBLIN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales volumes in October fell month-on-month for the first time since April as COVID-19 curbs were tightened but a modest 0.7% drop meant sales were still 8.1% higher than the same period a year ago, Central Statistics Office data showed.

Ireland banned indoor restaurant and bar service across the country from Oct. 5 before all non-essential retail was shut and restaurants limited to takeaway service from Oct. 22, measures set to be mostly unwound from next week.

Volumes have increased annually each month since plummeting a record 44% year-on-year in April and a further 25% in May during a wider lockdown. Hardware, paint and glass, electrical goods and “other” retail sales were again responsible for the largest increases, all up by over 30%. Fuel sales were down 21%. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)