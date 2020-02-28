Irish retail sales up 3.7% year-on-year in January

DUBLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales volumes increased by 3.7% year-on-year in January but were down 3.4% on a monthly basis following strong sales in December that last year included the “Black Friday” deals period, data showed on Friday.

When volatile motor sales are excluded, the volume of retail sales decreased by 1.8% month-on-month and were 2.9% higher on an annual basis, the Central Statistics Office said.

Retail sales in the European Union’s fastest growing economy grew by 2.1% in 2019 as a whole, the slowest calendar year growth since 2013 when a rapid economic recovery began to take shape. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)