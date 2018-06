DUBLIN, June 27 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales posted annual growth of 4.3 percent in May and were 0.1 percent higher month on month, the Central Statistics Office said on Wednesday.

Excluding volatile car sales, retail sales grew 4.7 percent from a year earlier, their highest rate of growth in three months, and by 1.5 percent compared to the previous month. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by John Stonestreet)