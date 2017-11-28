FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish retail sales up 4.5 percent year-on-year in October
November 28, 2017

Irish retail sales up 4.5 percent year-on-year in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales volumes increased by 4.5 percent in the year to October and by 6 percent when car sales are excluded, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tueday.

On a monthly basis, retail sales were flat, and fell 0.3 percent with auto sales excluded. New car sales have fallen this year as some motorists have preferred to import cars from Britain due to the sharp fall in the value of sterling against the euro. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

