DUBLIN, March 28 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales posted annual growth of 5.1 percent in February and were 2.1 percent higher month-on-month, the Central Statistics Office said on Thursday.

Excluding car sales which have been volatile in recent years, volumes still grew by an almost identical 5.3 percent from a year earlier, and by 1.4 percent compared to the previous month. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Robin Pomeroy)