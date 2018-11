DUBLIN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales were in line for another strong year after posting annual growth of 5.8 percent in October when there was no change in the volume on a monthly basis, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

Excluding volatile car sales, “core” retail sales volumes fell by 1.1 percent compared to the previous month to stand 4.2 percent higher on the year. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)