UPDATE 1-Spending plunges, savings rocket in coronavirus Ireland

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, May 29 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales plunged 43.3% year-on-year in April as households saved money at a record rate during the first month to capture the full coronavirus-related shutdown of the economy, data showed on Friday.

Last week Ireland partially eased stay-at-home restrictions that had been rolled out from mid-March, leading to the shutting of all but non-essential operators like supermarkets and petrol stations in what was Europe’s fastest growing economy.

Retail sales, which fell 12.7% month-on-month in March, were down 35.4% on the month in April, more than twice the previous record fall recorded in January 2009 when Ireland was among the hardest hit economies during the global financial crisis.

The only area to show a volume increase between March and April was in food, beverage and tobacco sales, the Central Statistics Office said.

While unemployment, including those receiving emergency COVID-19-related jobless benefits, shot up to 28.2% from 4.8% in the space of just two months, households are saving at a rate not seen before, separate data from the Central Bank showed.

Deposits from Irish resident households rose by 3 billion euros in April, the largest increase since the series began 17 years ago.

The 116 billion euros on deposit is also a record, according to the data which also showed consumer lending fell at the sharpest monthly rate since early 2014.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told parliament last week that if the government can provide confidence regarding the future public and economic health of the country, the high savings rate “could be a very powerful force” for its economic prospects as early as later this year.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has suggested speeding up one of the most conservative reopening plans if coronavirus infections remain low. Building sites, garden centres and repair shops were among the limited group of businesses allowed to resume trading last week. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely and Giles Elgood)