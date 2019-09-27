Irish retail sales rebound in August

DUBLIN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales increased 2.1% in August on an annual basis, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.

The monthly increase was 5.7% when compared to July.

Excluding the motor trade, which has been very volatile in recent years, retail sales grew by 1.1% in August and 4.4% when compared with August 2018, the data showed.

In July, Irish retail sales posted their sharpest annual fall since 2012 on weak car sales. (Reporting by Graham Fahy Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)