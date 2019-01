DUBLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Ireland may post a general government surplus of around 0.1 percent of gross domestic product in 2019, up from an earlier forecast of a deficit of 0.1 percent, Ireland’s department of finance said on Thursday.

The “deficit of -0.1 percent of GDP assumed in budget 2019 could now be a surplus of +0.1 percent of GDP,” the ministry wrote in a presentation posted on its web site. (Reporting by Conor Humphries Editing by Andrew Heavens)