Irish COVID-19 adjusted unemployment rate falls to 26.1% from 28.2%

DUBLIN, June 3 (Reuters) - Ireland’s unemployment rate, including those receiving temporary COVID-19 jobless benefit, fell to 26.1% at the end of May from a record 28.2% a month earlier, data reflecting the first stage of the economy’s gradual reopening showed on Wednesday.

Ireland’s unemployment rate stood at 4.8% before as many as 600,000 people claimed the emergency payment. That number fell to 543,000 this week after government allowed the resumption of outdoor work, such as construction, and some retail, like garden centres and hardware stores on May 18.

The new COVID-19 Adjusted Unemployment rate does not include the 508,000 workers whom the government said have received at least one weekly payment from a separate wage subsidy scheme for impacted companies, where the state agreed in March to pay 70% of wages up to a maximum of 410 euros a week. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Toby Chopra)