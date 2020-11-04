Irish COVID-19 unemployment rate above 20% after new restrictions

DUBLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Ireland’s unemployment rate, including those receiving temporary COVID-19 jobless benefit, increased to 20.2% at the end of October from 15.9% a month earlier after strict new restrictions were introduced, data showed on Wednesday.

Around 85,000 more people have claimed temporary COVID-19 jobless benefits since Ireland moved to the highest level of restrictions to fight the virus two weeks ago.

Excluding the COVID-19 payments, which are due to expire in April, the unemployment rate was 7.3% in September. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams)