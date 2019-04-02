Financials
Irish unemployment at 11-year low of 5.4 percent in March

DUBLIN, April 2 (Reuters) - Ireland’s unemployment rate fell to an 11-year low of 5.4 percent in March, the central statistics office said on Tuesday.

The jobless rate, which stood at 5.6 percent in February and 5.8 percent a year ago, has fallen from a financial crisis-peak of 16 percent in 2012, when Ireland was midway through a three-year international bailout.

It had provisionally dropped as low as 5.1 percent last year but the series has since been subject to a series of quarterly revisions. (Reporting by Graham Fahy, editing by Padraic Halpin)

