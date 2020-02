DUBLIN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Ireland’s unemployment rate inched up to 4.8% in January from a 13-year low of 4.7% in December, data showed on Tuesday.

The rate was down from 5.1% a year ago as the European Union’s fastest growing economy approaches full employment, where just about everyone who wants a job has one. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams)