DUBLIN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Ireland’s unemployment rate edged down to 5.2% in August from 5.3% in July, data from the central statistics office (CSO) showed on Tuesday.

Irish unemployment data been subject to sharp revisions in both directions in recent quarters and an original estimate that the rate had fallen to a near 14-year low of 4.5% in June was marked sharply up last week following the release of more detailed data. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by John Stonestreet)