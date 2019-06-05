Financials
Irish unemployment rate falls to 14-year low of 4.4%

DUBLIN, June 5 (Reuters) - Ireland’s unemployment rate fell to a 14-year low of 4.4% in May, the central statistics office said on Wednesday.

The jobless rate hit the lowest level since February 2005, a dramatic recovery from the financial crisis when it slumped to 16%, although monthly rates have been subject to sharp upward and downward revisions in recent quarters with April’s rate cut to 4.6% from 5.4%.

That was due to a big rise in employment, which is measured comprehensively on a quarterly basis and jumped by 3.7% or 81,200 people year-on-year in the three months to end-March.

Reporting by Graham Fahy; editing by Padraic Halpin

