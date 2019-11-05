Irish unemployment rate falls to 4.8% amid more revisions

DUBLIN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Ireland’s unemployment rate fell to 4.8% in October from 4.9% in September following another revision to the series, data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed on Tuesday.

Irish jobless data has been subject to sharp revisions in both directions in recent quarters and an original estimate that the rate had fallen to a near 14-year low of 4.5% in June was marked sharply up following the release of more detailed data.

While provisional data last month put the rate for September at 5.3%, unchanged from the previous three months, each of those periods were marked lower on Tuesday. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alex Richardson)