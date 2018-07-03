FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2018 / 10:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Irish unemployment rate falls to 5.1 percent, lowest since 2007

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, July 3 (Reuters) - Ireland’s unemployment rate fell to 5.1 percent in June from 5.2 percent a month earlier, the lowest level since October 2007, data from the central statistics office (CSO) showed on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate for May was amended down to 5.2 percent, the second revision in the last month since the CSO initially estimated it had stood 5.8 percent.

Unemployment has fallen consistently for the last six years since the jobless rate peaked at 16 percent in 2012. The rate is now below the level Ireland’s finance department forecast it would be on average through 2019 and 2020. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

