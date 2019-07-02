Financials
Irish unemployment rate holds steady at 4.5% in June

DUBLIN, July 2 (Reuters) - Ireland’s unemployment rate held steady at a near 14-year low of 4.5% in June, the central statistics office said on Tuesday, as the labour market hovers around the level that marks full employment.

The jobless rate is at the lowest level since October 2005, a dramatic recovery from the financial crisis when the rate soared to 16%. The unemployment rate for May was revised up to 4.5% from 4.4%, and is down from 5.9% a year ago.

Reporting by Graham Fahy; editing by Padraic Halpin

