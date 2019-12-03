Irish unemployment rate holds steady at 4.8% in November

DUBLIN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Ireland’s unemployment rate held steady at 4.8% in November to remain at the lowest level in almost 13 years, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

Irish jobless data has been subject to sharp revisions in both directions in recent quarters and an original estimate that the rate had fallen to a low of 4.5% in June was marked sharply up following the release of more detailed data.

The rate in November was down from 5.6% a year ago as the European Union’s fastest growing economy approaches full employment, where just about everyone who wants a job has one. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)