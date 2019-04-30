Financials
Irish unemployment rate remains at 5.4 percent in April

DUBLIN, April 30 (Reuters) - Ireland’s unemployment rate remained at an 11-year low of 5.4 percent in April, the central statistics office said on Tuesday.

The jobless rate, which fell sharply from a financial crisis peak of 16 percent in 2012, has dropped at a slower rate over the last year having stood at 5.9 percent a year ago.

It had provisionally dropped as low as 5.1 percent last year but the series has since been subject to a series of quarterly revisions. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Peter Graff)

