Irish unemployment rate revised up to 5.7 percent from 5.3 percent

DUBLIN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Ireland’s unemployment rate was revised up to 5.7 percent for both January and December from an initial estimate of 5.3 percent following the release of quarterly jobs figures, the country’s statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Monthly unemployment rates have been subject to these kinds of revisions in recent quarters and Tuesday’s change means the jobless rate has remained steady at 5.7 percent for the last six months, having stood at 5.9 percent in January 2018.

While the fall in the number of unemployed has slowed, employment continues to grow strongly with the number of people in work in the three months to December up 2.3 percent year-on-year, compared with a 3 percent increase in the previous quarter, the data showed. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by John Stonestreet)