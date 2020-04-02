Over 500,000 Irish people claim jobless benefits, wage subsidy

DUBLIN, April 2 (Reuters) - The number of people claiming jobless benefits or wage subsidy in Ireland tripled in March, data showed on Thursday, as the spread of coronavirus left the state supporting 513,350 people or one-fifth of the mothballed economy’s labour force.

Ireland’s live register, which measures demand for regular jobless benefits, rose to 207,200 from 182,800 on a seasonally adjusted basis, however a further 283,037 sought the higher 350 euro weekly unemployment emergency payment for those who have lost jobs or had hours cut as a result of the disruption.

Another 25,104 workers claimed the temporary COVID-19 wage subsidy in the first three working days of the scheme that allows struggling employers to ask the state pay 70% of workers’ wages. A delayed estimate of the unemployment rate, which stood at 4.8% in February, is due to be published next week. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Toby Chopra)